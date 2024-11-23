Iran’s pavilion selected as best foreign booth at Pakistan defense exhibition

The Iranian pavilion was selected from among 53 countries showcasing their defense achievements at the exhibition.

The award for the best booth was presented by top Pakistani military officials to Colonel Mohammad Mohsen Shahabi, the military attaché of Iran in that country on Saturday evening.

The 12th International Defense Exhibition and Seminar was held in Karachi on November 19-22.

Brigadier General Mojtaba Ramezanzadeh headed the Iranian military delegation taking part in the exhibition.

