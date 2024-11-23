Hamas: Israeli captive killed in Gaza strikes amid escalating tensions

Speaking late Saturday, Abu Ubaida, the spokesperson for al-Qassam Brigades, confirmed the incident, as reported by the Palestinian news agency Sama. “Following weeks of lost contact with the fighters guarding the captives, we re-established communication and learned that an Israeli female captive has been killed during the enemy’s attacks in northern Gaza,” Abu Ubaida said.

He added that another captive, held alongside the deceased, remains in critical danger due to ongoing strikes in the area.

Abu Ubaida blamed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, his cabinet, and the Zionist Army, holding them fully responsible for the captives’ safety as he said that they insist on prolonging the sufferings of their captives and exposing them to death.

Rocket strike against Ra’im base

Additionally, al-Qassam Brigades said it has carried out a series of operations in southern Gaza, including a combined attack in Rafah. The group reported that their fighters targeted an Israeli military team of five soldiers using anti-personnel weaponry which directly hit the targets.

In another development, the al-Qassam Brigades announced a rocket strike on Israel's Ra'im military base in southern parts of the occupied territories. The brigades claimed the attack was precise, achieving a direct hit.

