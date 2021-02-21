Iran Navy 71st fleet ends expedition at high seas

The flotilla, comprising the navy's logistics vessel ship Alborz destroyer arrived at the port on Sunday after conducting 77-day expedition at high seas.

The Navy Fleet proceeded 8,000 nautical miles during 77 days expedition.

Over the past few years, Iran’s Navy has increased its presence in free waters to safeguard naval routes and provide security for merchant vessels and tankers.

The Iranian Navy, in line with international efforts against piracy, has also been conducting patrols in the Gulf of Aden since November 2008 in order to protect cargo vessels and oil tankers owned or leased by Iran or other countries.

Iran’s Navy has managed to foil several pirate attacks on both Iranian and foreign tankers during expedition.

