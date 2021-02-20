Feb 20, 2021, 12:37 PM
Iran to launch direct shipping lines for South Africa and Latin American states

Tehran, Feb 20, IRNA - Iran will launch direct shipping lines to South Africa and Latin American states in near future, Head of the Commission for Trade Development and Non- oil Export Development of Iran Chamber Of Cooperatives Babak Afghahi said on Saturday.

Consultations were made with relevant officials, Iran will launch direct shipping lines to South Africa, and Latin American states aiming to develop trade with the countries, Babak Afghahi said.

He added that establishment of the shipping lines from the southern ports of Iran were on the agenda for destinations at the ports of South Africa and leaving for Latin American states, Brazil, in particular.

Afghahi said that with the support of the Islamic Republic of Iran Shipping Lines (IRISL) for launching the shipping lines, the plan will be worked out.

He gave upbeat report about growth of Iranian trade with South Africa and the Latin American states. 

