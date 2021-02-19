President calls for speedy relief operations in quake-stricken areas

In a telephone conversation with Governor-General of Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Hossein Kalantari, President Rouhani stressed the need to use all the province's capacities to advance relief operations in the quake-hit region and the need for temporary settlement of the people whose homes are damaged.

He said that due to the cold season, the relief workers should speed up services to the people of the earthquake-stricken areas.

A tremor measuring 5.6 on the Richter scale jolted the cities of Yasuj and Sisakht in Kohgiluyeh and Boyer-Ahmad Province in the west of the country on Wednesday.

The quake occurred at 22:05 local time (19:05 GMT).

The strong earthquake cut the electricity and water network and caused damage to residential units.

7129**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish