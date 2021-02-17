Assassination of Gen. Soleimani, Fakhrizadeh indicate US-Israel state terrorism: Def Min

The Japanese and Iranian defense ministers held a virtual talk on issues of mutual interests as well as regional and international security. The Iranian minister congratulated Nobuo Kishi for his appointment as the defense minister of Japan.

Pointing to Iran’s role in combating terrorism and maintaining stability and security in the West Asia region, Hatami condemned the heinous assassination of Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani by the US terrorist army and the cowardly assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh by elements of the Zionist regime.

He underlined that the state terrorism is the source of instability and insecurity in the region.

The former US administration did not abide by its commitments under the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, embarked on an economic war against the Islamic Republic, imposed inhuman sanctions on the country to avoid it purchasing medicine and equipment for COVID-19 disease, the minister added.

For his part, Nobuo Kishi referred to Japan’s naval presence in Indian Ocean and Oman Sea, saying that the naval mission is independent from any alliances.

He elaborated that the Japanese navy is trying to maintain safety of the country’s ships in the West Asia region, calling on Iran cooperate in this regard.

The two sides exchanged views on expansion of cooperation, including in the Center for Maritime Safety in Indian Ocean located in Chabahar region in southern Iran. They also called for exchange of experiences on fighting the coronavirus.

