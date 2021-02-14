Chabahar port development raises capacity to handle 8.5m tons goods a year: Official

Hossien Shahdadi, an official with Sistan-Baluchestan Province Department of Ports and Maritime Organization, said that with more than $1.3 billion of investment, Chabahar Port is one of the most strategically-important ports of the country.

The port enjoys modern equipment for loading and unloading of goods, the official said.

There are no docking limitations for ships arriving in the ports, Shahdadi said, adding that the port offers significant discount in a mutual manner to ships coming from Indian ports.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish