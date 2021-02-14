Myanmar coup and deteriorating Muslim situation

Aung San Suu Kyi's reign coincided with the crackdown on Rohingya Muslims, but she not only ignored the plight of Muslims, but also supported the Magi Buddhists for killing Muslims. Today, in a gesture of support for Muslims, she speaks of the rights of minorities and declares that the Myanmar army must stop repressing the Muslim minority.



After being arrested by coup plotters in Myanmar, Sochi called on the international community to work for the restoration of democracy in Myanmar. Interestingly, Western governments and the media, which have always ignored the rights of Muslims in Myanmar, are now speaking out in defense of this minority.



Aung San Suu Kyi did not receive Muslim support during the election campaign due to the negligent killing of innocent Rohingya Muslims by the military. Although the Rohingya displaced do not see the coup in their favor, they are not dissatisfied with Aung San Suu Kyi's knowledge of their actions and their arrest. They have not forgotten that at the time of the massacre of Muslims in Rakhine State, Sochi did not even use the name "Rohingya" despite its power.



Meanwhile, Myanmar military officials continue to refuse to recognize Rohingya Muslims as citizens of Myanmar, identifying them as Bengali immigrants. The coup d'état and the military's negative attitude towards Muslims have exacerbated the plight of the oppressed Rohingya people, and the hopes of Muslims seeking their rights through the improvement of democracy have been dashed.



Also, the UN news site blamed the coup in Myanmar for raising international concerns about the Rohingya Muslim community, and UN Special reporter on Human Rights in Myanmar Tom Andrews on February 4 called for decisive action, including strong sanctions. Targeted and arms embargo against coup plotters in Myanmar. In 2018, the United Nations called for the trial of Myanmar generals in connection with the genocide of Muslims, but for the first time since the recent coup, it has publicly called for the trial of Myanmar officials on charges of genocide and repression of Rohingya Muslims. Although the UN's position is politically motivated and in the context of intensifying Western pressure on Myanmar's military government, it could draw the international community's attention to the plight of Muslims.



Today, the massive influx of Rohingya refugees to Bangladesh and the outbreak of Corona have increased the suffering of the camp's residents. The coup in Myanmar has halted efforts to repatriate hundreds of thousands of refugees from Bangladesh to Rakhine State in Myanmar, and has delayed an agreement between Myanmar and Bangladesh to relocate Muslims to Myanmar.



News of the deteriorating situation of Myanmar's Muslims after the coup has sparked a wave of concern among Muslim countries, including Iran. International institutions and Muslim countries can prevent the re-killing of Myanmar Muslims by putting pressure on the military government. It is appropriate for the State Department to increase contacts with officials in Bangladesh, Myanmar, the United Nations and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to improve the situation of Muslims. Explaining the plight of Rohingya Muslims, the media should also draw global attention to this important issue and the need to improve the situation of Muslims.

