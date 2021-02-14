Herat governor thanks Iran for sending engines, firefighters to bring fire disaster under control

Qatali made the remarks in a meeting with governor general of Iran's Khorasan Razavi in Herat last night.

Huge blasts on Afghanistan-Iran border spotted from space on Saturday evening, at least 60 injured in explosions at Islam Qala customs office near Iranian border. Some 500 fuel trucks caught fire.

According a senior official from Iran’s Razavi Khorasan province, the fire in Afghanistan’s Islam Qala border crossing had not spread to Iran’s Dogharoon post, Press TV reported.

“Up to now there has been no report about damage on Dogharoon border terminal,” said Omid Jahankhah, who serves as supervisor of customs offices in Razavi Khorasan.

The two sides talked about the necessary measures to resume customs and transit activities between the two countries and provide facilities to export and import products.

