Iran National Day observed in Lisbon

The ceremony was observed online on Wednesday night.

The Lisbon-based embassies, as well as a number of cultural figures were among the participants.

The national anthems of Iran and Portugal were played in the beginning of the online ceremony.

Foreign Minister Zarif and Iranian ambassador to Lisbon Morteza Damanpak Jami delivered a video message.

Meanwhile, Iranian embassy in Lisbon released a statement on the occasion of the victory anniversary of the 1979 Islamic Revolution elaborating on Iran’s stances on different regional and international issues including Palestine, terrorism, maintenance of peace and security in the region and the Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA).

