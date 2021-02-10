Japan-Iran ties to expand in 2021: Iranian envoy

Rahmani Movahed made the remarks in a video message on the occasion of the 42nd victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution, expecting that after solving the existing obstacles, the two countries will witness the year of expansion of economic and trade ties.

The Islamic Republic enjoys a strategic geographical situation, as well as vast human and natural resources, which are very important for the development of economic and trade ties with all other countries, he noted.

Iran's embassy in Japan used to celebrate the victory anniversary of the Islamic Revolution every year, but the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic caused a change of program, and the National Day was held virtually.

According to the ambassador, the friendly and historic relations between Japan and Iran have developed in recent years, because authorities of both countries welcomed the expansion of relationships in political, scientific, educational, and academic arenas.

He went on to say that the Islamic Republic has played a unique role in providing the West Asia region and the world with security and stability, noting that the Iranians paid a heavy price in fighting drug smuggling, extremism, and terrorism.

However, he said, the Iranian people and government could overcome all obstacles, including foreign-imposed war and sanctions, to attain numerous economic, scientific, and technological achievements. Iran is self-sufficient in various fields, including agriculture, industry, nanotechnology, and peaceful nuclear energy, he added.

Rahmani Movahed also emphasized that Iran abides by all its commitments under international agreements, but it stands against any bullying policy and cruel pressures. When it comes to the incursion, the great nation of Iran will badly defeat the enemies and give an unforgettable lesson to them, he said.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish