Iran condemns blasts in Kabul

Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh slammed today's explosions that have led to casualties among Afghan civilians.

He also condoled the Afghan people and government over the losses.

Khatibzadeh urged all groups that are interested in Afghanistan's destiny and future not to let violence spread in the country and ordinary people become victims of such planned violence.

The force of the explosion flipped the car upside down, killing the city’s District 5 police chief, Mohammadzai Kochi, and his bodyguard.

A chain of bomb explosions targeting Kabul police has killed a district police chief and his bodyguard, and also wounded five people, according to officials.

No one immediately claimed responsibility for the blasts on Wednesday, which were all caused by so-called sticky bombs, explosive devices attached to vehicles that are remotely detonated or set off by timers.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish