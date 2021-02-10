Iran, Japan preserving deep ties in difficult conditions: Japanese official

In a video message, Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Washio Eiichiro referred to the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution that was held in Tokyo.

Referring to the start of US President Joe Biden's tenure, he said that the approaches that Biden administration will consider the developments surrounding Iran-US relations.

Japan supports Iran's Nuclear Agreement (JCPOA) and hopes that Iran's full adherence to the Nuclear Agreement and the US return to the Nuclear Agreement will be achieved, Eiichiro added.

Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts with Iran due to its long-standing and friendly relations with Iran to reduce tension and maintain stability in the Middle East, he added.

