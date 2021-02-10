Feb 10, 2021, 4:20 PM
Iran, Japan preserving deep ties in difficult conditions: Japanese official

Tehran, Feb 10, IRNA – Japanese State Minister for Foreign Affairs Washio Eiichiro In a message on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution in Iran, said that the continuation of cooperation in difficult conditions shows a deep bond between Iran and Japan, and Tokyo hopes to build a peaceful and prosperous future with the two countries.

In a video message, Japan's State Minister for Foreign Affairs Washio Eiichiro referred to the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution that was held in Tokyo.

Referring to the start of US President Joe Biden's tenure, he said that the approaches that Biden administration will consider the developments surrounding Iran-US relations.

Japan supports Iran's Nuclear Agreement (JCPOA) and hopes that Iran's full adherence to the Nuclear Agreement and the US return to the Nuclear Agreement will be achieved, Eiichiro added.

Japan will continue its diplomatic efforts with Iran due to its long-standing and friendly relations with Iran to reduce tension and maintain stability in the Middle East, he added.

