Islamic Revolution, fruit of national endeavor for independence

Khatibzadeh made the remarks in a Twitter post on the occasion of the 42nd anniversary of the victory of the Islamic Revolution which falls on February 10 this year.

"Our revolution was the fruition of a relentless national endeavor for independence & dignity. We've come a long way since, w/ great achievements at home & abroad. Won't rest until fulfilling our ideals.

"Paying tribute to those who sacrificed it all to advance #Iran," the spokesman wrote.

22 Bahman, which falls on February 10 this year, is annually commemorated across Iran to mark the victory of the Islamic Revolution against Shah in 1979.

On February 1, 1979, the late Imam Khomeini- Father of the Islamic Revolution and Founder of the Islamic Republic- returned to Iran after a 15-year exile. His return led to the victory of the Islamic Revolution only ten days later. The period has been termed as Ten-Day Fajr (Dawn) in Iran.

