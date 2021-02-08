Feb 8, 2021, 4:22 PM
Only way of showing good faith lifting all sanctions imposed on Iran: Envoy

Tehran, Feb 8, IRNA – Iran’s Ambassador to Paris Bahram Qasemi on Monday said that the first step and the mere way to show goodwill and aversion to unconventional actions contrary to the international standards of the former president is to remove all sanctions against the great nation of Iran.

The JCPOA is the JCPOA (not less or more), he wrote, adding that the deal was agreed on July 14, 2015, during one of the most difficult and time-taking negotiations in contemporary history.

After strategic errors by the US and the behavior of some other participants, first of all, the material and spiritual losses caused by the unilateral withdrawal of the US from the JCPOA and the establishment of the most unprecedented sanctions against its most committed member i.e. Iran must be compensated, he noted.

In relevant remarks on Sunday, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said that Iran will not negotiate the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action aka JCPOA again.

In an interview with Iranian media, Zarif added that JCPOA has been finalized due to Iran’s disagreement with some issues.

Iran is a participant in the JCPOA, he said and expressed Iran’s positive outlook that the US would return to the deal.

The sides that violated the JCPOA have walked away from it and have not fulfilled the commitments are the United States and the Europeans, he stated.

