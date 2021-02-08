Iran abides by JCPOA, willing to see US return to commitments

Zarif made the remarks at a TV program in Tehran on Sunday.

US and Europeans were the parties left the nuclear deal and breached their commitments, so Iran is the one which is creditor in the issue of the JCPOA, Zarif noted.

He added that nothing will be added to or removed from the context of the JCPOA landmark deal.

The entirety of context of the JCPOA has already been negotiated, he said, adding that Iran observed one-year strategic patience after the US withdrew from the JCPOA and waited for different stages prior to taking remedial action with regard to Article 36 of the deal; meanwhile, the Trump administration did violate the international agreement without passing the stages envisaged by context of the JCPOA.

On the first anniversary of the US 2018 exit from the deal, Iran started reducing its commitments from the JCPOA, step-by-step, and based on Articles 26 and 36, in May 2019.

The Iranian foreign minister said that the US did not only leave the deal, but also compel the European Union (EU) to break the agreement.

Iran fulfilled its commitments by a year after the US unilateral withdrawal, Zarif added.

About the new US administration under the presidency of Joe Biden who took office as the 46th US president on January 20, Zarif said the new administration has not decided yet what to do.

Their remarks are vague and meaningless, said the foreign minister stressing that they should decide whether they want to follow Trump's policies or adopt a new one.

"They have still time to rectify their words."

Touching upon the Saudis' wish to take part in new negotiations, Zarif said no fresh talks have been arranged that Riyadh wanted to attend or not.

If Saudi Arabia wants to talk, it should first reduce its expenditure on weapons, Zarif underlined.

Speaking about the US commitments under the JCPOA on Iran's oil exports, Zarif said Washington should ensure its resolve, and it is simple.

Iran has to sell oil and receive the money, and Iran has to sell oil how much it wants, he added stressing that the JCPOA is completely clear [that it puts no limit to Iran's oil exports and taking delivery of the money coming from oil.

About Iran's regional talks, Zarif said if Iran wants to negotiate with Saudi Arabia, it will be none of France's and West's business.

The he referred to Hormuz Peace Endeavor - HOPE- initiative as an alternative and said Iran is ready to seat at the table for talks based on Security Council resolution 598 (1987).

The Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addressing the 74th UNGA session on September 25, 2019, presented Hormuz Peace Endeavor - HOPE - initiative, calling for collective cooperation of the Persian Gulf states to safeguard peace in the Persian Gulf, Sea of Oman and the Strait of Hormuz.

Compensation should be given to Iran and guarantee should be provided for preventing repetition of disloyalty, Zarif said while pointing to implementation of commitments as the first step.

At the end of his remarks, the foreign minister talked of 25-year document on comprehensive cooperation between Iran and China and said it will be finalized soon.

The 25-year draft document for comprehensive cooperation between Tehran and Beijing is an important development in the Middle East region, the development which can not only deepen bilateral relations in different economic areas but also bring boom to the entire region with dlrs 400 billion trade a year.

