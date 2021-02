In an interview with Iranian media, Zarif added that JCPOA has been finalized due to Iran’s disagreement with some issues.

Iran is a participant in the JCPOA, he said and expressed Iran’s positive outlook that the US would return to the deal.

The sides that violated the JCPOA have walked away from it and have not fulfilled the commitments are the United States and the Europeans, he stated.

