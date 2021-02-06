Iran Air official outlines UK-Iran flights COVID-19 protocols

Seyyedin stated that a flight for the return of Iranians is scheduled to take place on February 11, 2021, in compliance with full health protocols.

He said all passengers aboard this flight must have a negative PCR test (for +8 passengers) from authorized centers in the UK.

All passengers will be tested again on arrival in Tehran and then will be directed to a hotel for a week-long quarantine period. If the PCR test response is positive, the quarantine period will increase to two weeks, he added.

Flights between the United Kingdom and Iran have been suspended since December 21, 2019.

Iran Air flight on February 11, 2021, is also carried out with the permission of the Civil Aviation Organization and the National Headquarters for the Fight against Coronavirus in Iran.

