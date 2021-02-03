Iran to upgrade technology for manufacturing jetfighters: Defense Minister

Hatami made the remarks speaking on the sidelines of a visit to Aero India 2021.

“Thanks to the efforts of air industry experts, we have developed indigenous products such as Kowsar light jetfighter, Yasin training jetfighter, different prototypes of helicopters and drones,” the minister said.

He said that all these achievements have been made despite the imposition of tough sanctions on the country.

Hatami is currently on a visit to India upon an official invitation of his Indian counterpart to attend a conference of defense ministers of Indian Ocean littoral countries.

