Iran strategy towards Biden administration, crystal-clear

Iran believes in commitment for commitment, action for action, respect for respect and de-escalation for de-escalation.

Return to Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) has been Biden's election motto, and when he took office in January as the 46th US president, it was expected that he would correct the mistakes made by the former president Donald Trump.

Meanwhile, it seems that he is not to take the first step to lift the sanctions in order to return to the JCPOA.

Trump withdrew unilaterally from the JCPOA in May 2018 despite the world criticism.

Recently, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has said that President Biden can declare right now that he is to return to the deal, then Iran at the level of president will declare reciprocally that commitments are on the agenda as soon as they come back to the JCPOA [, and lift the sanctions].

Iran's demands are clear.

Also in the past month, Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei said Tehran is in no rush for seeing US to come back to the deal.

The question is not "returning or not returning" to the deal, but Iran's logical demand is removal of the sanctions, the Supreme Leader has said.

The Leader also raised the question of compensation that will be followed after lifting the sanctions and returning to the deal.

Iran has initiated proceedings with the Hague-based International Court of Justice demanding $200 billion reparations for the US unlawful sanctions on Iran since 2018. The US refused to heed the ICJ Provisional Order not to further damage Iranian economy & proceeded with the strict sanctions.

In a related development, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has said the country's policy is clear, international commitment for international commitment, respect for respect and action for action.

If there were a determination to do so, question would be solved easily, Rouhani underlined.

US withdrew from the deal and remained disloyal while International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) through 17 reports verified Iran's compliance and peaceful nature of its nuclear program.

The "defeat" they experienced after Trump's maximum pressure policy should have made the European side and the new US president arrive at a conclusion that they have to talk to Iran with respect.

Iran attaches great importance to lifting of the sanctions as Iranian Parliament has passed legislation requiring the Government to produce 120 kg 20 percent enriched uranium a year.

About Majlis (Parliament) legislation, Zarif had said the government has to implement it.

Enrichment has started, and the country will stop implementing Additional Protocol of the International Atomic Energy Agency as of February 21, Zarif said.

"We have duty to do so according to law," he underlined.

Emmanuel Macron, President of France- a member of the JCPOA- has said recently that the future talks with Iran would be "strict."

In response to such a remark, spokesman for the Iranian Foreign Ministry Saeed Khatibzadeh has advised France to avoid adopting unwise stance.

Khatibzadeh said that the JCPOA is a multilateral agreement confirmed by the UN Security Council, and re-negotiation about it is impossible.

It is not difficult to understand that the attempts to include irrelevant issues to the deal, it will divert from its main pathway, so the question will become more complicated.

Based on its clear strategy, Tehran is not determined to weaken its deterrent and missile capability, and it is not also to let the regional players be present in the new talks.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish