Second round of Israel-Hamas prisoner exchange goes into force

Tehran, IRNA – The second round of a prisoner exchange between Hamas and the Israeli regime has begun, with the Palestinian resistance movement releasing four Israeli prisoners captured on October 7, 2023, during Operation Al-Aqsa.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of the Hamas movement, handed over the four female Israeli military prisoners to representatives of the Red Cross on Saturday.

The released prisoners were identified as Karina Ariev, Daniella Gilboa, Naama Levy, and Liri Albag.

The Israeli army announced later in the day that the four prisoners were successfully transferred.

In exchange, the Israeli regime is expected to release 200 Palestinians held in its prisons.

The list of 200 Palestinian prisoners who will be released was also released on Saturday. It includes 121 prisoners serving life sentences and 79 serving long-sentence terms.

Notably, the name of Mohammed al-Tous, referred to as the dean of Palestinian prisoners, who has been imprisoned since 1985, is on the list.

In the first phase of a ceasefire agreement reached between the two sides earlier this month, a total of 33 Israeli prisoners will be released by Hamas, including women and those over 50.

In exchange for the release of every Israeli prisoner, between 30 to 50 Palestinian prisoners will be released by the Israeli regime.

4354**9417