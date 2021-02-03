Zarif urges EU to choreograph moves for lifting US sanctions

"I told @cnni’s @CAmanpour : US left the JCPOA & violated it," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account.

"Iran took remedial measures. US should return to compliance. Iran will then immediately reverse remedial measures," he added.

"@JosepBorrellF—Joint Commission Coordinator—can choreograph the moves in consultation with Iran & US," he noted.

The foreign minister said the Biden administration has a "limited window of opportunity" to re-enter the 2015 nuclear agreement from which the former US administration withdrew unilaterally in May 2018.

"The time for the United States to come back to the nuclear agreement is not unlimited," he said adding, "The United States has a limited window of opportunity, because President Biden does not want to portray himself as trying to take advantage of the failed policies of the former Trump administration."

Asked just how swiftly Iran could scale back its uranium enrichment program to comply with the nuclear deal if the US lifts sanctions, Zarif said, "8,000 pounds of enriched uranium can go back to the previous amount in less than a day."

"If we wanted to build a nuclear weapon we could have done it some time ago.

"But we decided that nuclear weapons are not, would not augment our security and are in contradiction to our ideological views. And that is why we never pursued nuclear weapons," Zarif noted.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish