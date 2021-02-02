Defense Minister: Iran, India relations of prime importance

Brigadier-General Hatami said that India and Iran have a pivotal role in the region, and over the years the two countries have had stable relations.

Referring to Iran and India historical, cultural and good international bounds, he said that the relationship between the two countries is of particular importance because of India's long coasts which are close to Iran's strategic location, especially in the Persian Gulf, the Strait of Hormuz.

In addition to meeting with his Indian counterpart and other high-ranking political and military officials, Brigadier-General Hatami will address the Indian Ocean Defense Minister's Meeting.

Brigadier-General Hatami has visited India at the official invitation of India's Defense Minister to attend a meeting of defense ministers of Indian Ocean rim countries.

