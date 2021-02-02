Spokesman rules out Saudi Arabia joining nuclear talks with Iran

Speaking during his weekly press conference, the Iranian spokesman made the remarks in reaction to the recent comments by French President Emmanuel Macron who had said that Saudi Arabia has to be added to participants of talks over Iran nuclear activities.

"Mr. Macron's remarks were not far-sighted and responsible," Rabiei said.

He noted that Iran has said on different occasions that no new negotiations are supposed to take place on Iran nuclear deal (JCPOA), and consequently the inclusion of new members to the previous talks is completely ruled out.

There can only be one scenario about the JCPOA which is the immediate return of the US to the deal and compliance of all other participants, including France, to their undertakings, under the terms of the accord, the spokesman said.

In reaction to stances by some US officials who say that Iran has first of all return to its commitments under the nuclear deal in order for the US to rejoin the agreement, Rabiei said that the US cannot read the history upside down.

He said that the US was the only participant who withdrew from the accord, violated the UNSC Resolution 2231, and imposed new sanctions on Tehran, while Iran’s position has always been clear.

Iran never withdrew from JCPOA despite the US, and remained committed to its undertakings even until one year after US withdrawal, Rabiei said, adding that one year past the US withdrawal Iran reduced parts of its nuclear commitments under Art. 36 of the agreement in response to the non-performance of one of the participants.

He, however, said that as soon as the US implements its obligations, Iran will perform its undertakings.

