Mayor hails accession of Iranian cities to UNESCO Creative Cities Network

Abbas Aminizadeh said on Tuesday that The Iranian cities of Bandar Abbas and Sanandaj have recently been designated as UNESCO Creative Cities by the UN cultural body.

Launching virtual market of handicrafts is the first step to introduce the potentials of this Iranian cities to the world, he added.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network is a project of UNESCO launched in 2004 to promote cooperation among cities that recognized creativity as a major factor in their urban development.

The UNESCO Creative Cities Network now counts a total of 246 cities. UNESCO says that the member cities that form part of the Network come from all continents and regions with different income levels and populations.

They work together towards a common mission: placing creativity and the creative economy at the core of their urban development plans to make cities safe, resilient, inclusive and sustainable, in line with the United Nations 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

