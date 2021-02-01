FM spox elaborates on latest conditions of Iranian nationals in Myanmar

The last remaining Iranian national is a woman, Khatibzadeh said, adding that the embassy is working to help her leave Myanmar while ensuring her health and safety.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand has been in contact with the few Iranian nationals in the country during the pandemic era and helped them leave Myanmar, he underlined.

He advised compatriots to avoid traveling to the country until appropriate health and security conditions are provided there.

7129**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish