FM spox elaborates on latest conditions of Iranian nationals in Myanmar

Tehran, Feb 1, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh on Monday elaborated on the latest conditions of the Iranian nationals who are based in Myanmar.

The last remaining Iranian national is a woman, Khatibzadeh said, adding that the embassy is working to help her leave Myanmar while ensuring her health and safety.

The Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Thailand has been in contact with the few Iranian nationals in the country during the pandemic era and helped them leave Myanmar, he underlined.

He advised compatriots to avoid traveling to the country until appropriate health and security conditions are provided there.

