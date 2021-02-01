Iranian official calls for bolstering media cooperation with Turkey

During the meeting with the Chief Media Officer of the Office of the President of Turkey Çağatay Özdemir, Khodadi said that holding a media cooperation seminar in Iran or Turkey with the participation of some regional states to strengthen the mutual media relations will be worthwhile.

Currently, there is widespread media hype against Iran and Turkey, he said, adding that the only way to counter the hype is to develop a direct media connection between Ankara and Tehran.

Earlier, he has said that his recent visit to Turkey would provide an opportunity for media cooperation between the two countries.

He called his trip to Turkey important for establishing a direct line of communication between the media custodians of the two countries aimed at preventing possible misunderstandings.

