Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on Dec. 18

-- Scholar: Translation of Holy Qur’an Not Enough

Referring to the translation of the Holy Qur’an for understating the divine text is necessary but not enough, says a prominent professor of Arabic language.

“Translation alone is not sufficient to understand the Qur’an. Translation is necessary but not enough,” Professor Mihammad Ali Azarshab, a professor of Arabic Language and Literature at the University of Tehran, told IQNA.

“One must fully understand the Arabic language” to grasp the meaning of Qur’anic verses, he stressed.

-- Critique on Foucault’s Book Published in Persian

Michel Foucault’s Archaeology of Scientific Reason: Science and the History of Reason (1989), a critical interpretation of the French philosopher’s work, has been published in Persian.

The book has been translated into Persian by Farhad Ghorbanzadeh Rabati. Tehran-based Karkagadan Publishing has released it in 424 pages.

Through comprehensive and detailed analyses of such important texts as The History of Madness in the Age of Reason, The Birth of the Clinic, The Order of Things, and The Archaeology of Knowledge, the author provides a lucid exposition of Foucault’s “archaeological” approach to the history of thought, a method for uncovering the “unconscious” structures that set boundaries on the thinking of a given epoch.

-- Kuwait, Iran Hold 6th Meeting of Joint Consular Commission

The Islamic Republic of Iran and the Persian Gulf State of Kuwait have held the sixth session of their joint consular commission with the presence of deputy foreign ministers of the two countries.

Vahid Jalalzadeh, Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister for Consular, Parliamentary, and Expatriates Affairs announced the successful conclusion of the consular meeting with Kuwait in a post on the X network on Monday night.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Tractor steal the show in Iran football league

Tabriz-based Tractor have continued their impressive start to the 2024/25 Iran’s Persian Gulf Professional League (PGPL), defeating Malavan away to maintain their position at the top of the table.

The team’s unbeaten away record this season has been nothing short of extraordinary. Despite losing home games to Zob Ahan and Foolad and being knocked out of the Hazfi Cup by Gol Gohar, Tractor’s 100% away win rate has propelled them to the summit of the PGPL with 28 points.

-- Iran-China non-oil trade stands at $21.4b in 8 months

The value of non-oil trade between Iran and China stood at $21.4 billion in the first eight months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20 – November 20), the head of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) announced.

Foroud Asgari said that importing non-oil goods worth $9.9 billion from Iran, China was the first destination of Iranian products in the mentioned eight-month period. He also announced that by exporting non-oil products valued at $11.5 billion to Iran, China was the second source of import for Iran in the first eight months of the present year.

-- Iran-Cuba health ties ‘strategic’: official

Ali Jafarian, a senior advisor to the health minister, has stated that the relations between Iran and Cuba in the health sector are strategic.

“Regarding the status of Cuba as a political partner in the South American region, collaborations between Iran and Cuba is considered to be a strategic relationship,” the health ministry’s website quoted Jafarian as saying.

The official made the remarks on Monday while addressing the coordination meeting of the 19th Joint Economic Committee Meeting which is scheduled to be held in Havana, the capital of Cuba, from January 4 to 8.

