Iranian armed forces more united than before: Cmdr

Major-General Baqeri said in the conference to commemorate General Qasem Soleimani that the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), the Army, and the Police are actually the parts of the same military commanded by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei.

Regarding anti-terror commander Lieutenant-General Qasem Soleimani, he said that Daesh (ISIS) considered the war in Iraq and Syria as the preliminary step for war in Iran, but General Soleimani defeated them.

He once again said that the assassination of General Soleimani will be avenged, adding that the goings and comings of the White House in the past 42 years have proved to everyone that presidency of either of the two parties makes no difference in their approaches.

