WHO grants Iran vaccine approval

The Food and Drug Administration of the Ministry of Health, as the highest scientific authority in the country, has received vaccine approval from the World Health Organization ten years ago, Shanehsaz said.

He stated that if Iran approves a vaccine, it means that the World Health Organization has licensed it even in other countries besides Iran.

Therefore, statements that the Food and Drug Administration of Iran cannot take action in this regard are irrelevant, he reiterated.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish