"The recent visit to [Iran] by the Taliban representatives was in coordination with the Afghan GOV and the HCNR," he said in a tweet.

"Resolving the current crisis in [Afghanistan] through IAN [intra-Afgan negotiations) and only in that way can lead to sustained stability. Iran will continue its constructive role in coordination with all sides," he further noted.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish