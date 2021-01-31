Jan 31, 2021, 7:06 PM
Iranian innovation houses to be set up abroad

Tehran, Jan 31, IRNA – Establishing and developing Iranian innovation houses based on technology diplomacy in suitable countries for export and knowledge-based products is on Iran's agenda, Vice President for Science and Technology Sourena Sattari said on Sunday.

A new initiative has begun to develop innovation centers and create knowledge-based companies in universities that have helped to make money for local universities, Sattari noted.

The previous premises of the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Kenya, which had been evacuated, has become a permanent exhibition of export products, as well as a place for training companies, he underlined.

The proposal for setting up Iranian innovation and technology house centers in the form of technology diplomacy in target centers (countries suitable for export) has been proposed, he further noted.

