Iran's army shines in world

Tehran, Jan 30, IRNA – Iran's army in a statement wrote that the Islamic Revolution shines at the height of authority and glory in the region and the world by the unwavering support of the Islamic Iranian nation.

The army's statement was published on the arrival of the ten-day dawn of the anniversary of the glorious victory of the Islamic Revolution.

The decade of dawn is a lasting decade in the proud history of Islamic Iran and the peak of the development of the nation, formed in February 1979 with the great uprising of the great nation of Iran and with the sacrifice of the martyrs.

The statement added that the victory of the Islamic Revolution in 1979 was undoubtedly a divine miracle and relying on the presence of the people disrupted the equations of the materialistic world.

The victory of the Islamic Revolution of Iran changed the equations of great powers in the world, it noted.

