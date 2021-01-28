Iran’s parliament speaker: 20% uranium enrichment ahead of schedule

Paying a visit to Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant (FFEP), Qalibaf said that the 20 percent uranium enrichment is ahead of schedule.

Considering the 20 percent uranium enrichment, 120 kg of uranium was to produced per year but the progress is ahead of schedule and the nuclear plant has been able to enrich 17 kg of uranium in about a month, he added.

About the installation of IR2M centrifuges, he said the process is underway and part of the project has been installed and part of it is being installed.

Expressing satisfaction with the coming into force of the strategic action, he noted that Iran is currently ahead of schedule which entails the production of at least 120 kilograms of 20-percent enriched uranium per annum.

The speaker noted that the Iranian Parliament's ratification on lifting the embargo is based on Articles 36 and 37 of the JCPOA and whenever the other parties return to their obligations in practice, this law allows the Iranian administration to return to its obligations.

