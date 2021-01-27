President Rouhani criticizes EU partners for lack of commitment

Addressing the cabinet ministers meeting on Wednesday, Rouhani said that Iran’s remedial action to reciprocate non-compliance from the EU partners by step-by-step reduction of its JCPOA commitments cannot be criticized by them.

All agree that the US should return to its commitments, he added.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, referring to the US unilateral exit from the JCPOA, said that the United States must first make up for its mistake, and then Iran will respond appropriately.

Zarif has logically asked, “Why must Iran initially show its goodwill?” arguing, “Iran is a country that stood firm and emerged victorious throughout four years of cruel economic terrorism of the United States, following its breaching of both the JCPOA and the related UN Security Council Resolution 2231.”

