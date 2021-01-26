Afghanistan: Tehran informs Kabul about Taliban delegation’s trip to Iran

The statement said that apart from Tehran’s elaborating its own opinions, the goal of the trip is that Iran informs Taliban of the regional consensus about the ceasefire and achieving a comprehensive agreement.

Tehran intends to inform Taliban about the comprehensive part of peace in the framework of republic system and safeguarding the constitutional values of Afghanistan, the statement said, adding that Iran also wants to make sure that after the war, Afghanistan will not once again turn into a safe haven for terror groups and remain the center of regional and international cooperation.

The statement also hoped that Taliban will comply with the will of the Afghan people for ceasing the bloodshed and reaching a sustainable peace and respect the demand of other countries for the Afghans to reach a comprehensive peace agreement through honest dialog.

Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday that Taliban political delegation led by Abdul Ghani Baradar is in Tehran to review Afghan peace process with Iranian officials.

Taliban delegation visit was made upon Iranian Foreign Ministry invitation, Khatibzadeh said.

During its stay in Tehran, the Taliban delegation is to hold talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif and Iran special representative for Afghanistan affairs, he added.

They will discuss peace process in Afghanistan and the related issues, he noted.

