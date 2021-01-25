Gen. Baqeri terms recent drills as response to Trump's saber-rattling

During drills, enemy confessed its magnitude and was worried about Iran’s allies act on the occasion of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani martyrdom anniversary, Baqer said.

Over the last two months, Iran faced threats and former US president had posed threats to Iran, he added.

Recent drills in fact showcased Iranian armed forces’ power and readiness to the world and drove the enemies to despair, he noted.

Such readiness is necessary and should continue, he reiterated.

