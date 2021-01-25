Jan 25, 2021, 12:24 PM
Journalist ID: 1844
News Code: 84198216
0 Persons

Tags

Gen. Baqeri terms recent drills as response to Trump's saber-rattling

Gen. Baqeri terms recent drills as response to Trump's saber-rattling

Tehran, Jan 25, IRNA - Chief of Staff of the Armed Forces Major-General Mohammad Baqeri said on Monday that holding 10 military drills in 15 days were a response to former US president Donald Trump’s saber-rattling.

During drills, enemy confessed its magnitude and was worried about Iran’s allies act on the occasion of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani martyrdom anniversary, Baqer said.

Over the last two months, Iran faced threats and former US president had posed threats to Iran, he added.

Recent drills in fact showcased Iranian armed forces’ power and readiness to the world and drove the enemies to despair, he noted.

Such readiness is necessary and should continue, he reiterated.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
9 + 8 =