Iran, Japan discuss purchase of pollution measuring, hospital equipment with Japan

The quadripartite meeting was attended by representatives of Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Iran National Cartographic Center.

The Japanese party hoped that bilateral cooperation between Iran and Japan will increase with the removal of sanctions imposed on Tehran by the US.

Referring to the unfinished projects of Japan and Iran, the spokesman of Iran’s Planning and Budget Organization hoped that the sanctions will be removed and collaborations will increase.

Nasrin Vaziri said that Iran and Japan relations are more than 70 years old and that new cooperation does not hinge on new agreements.

The chief representative of JICA in Iran Azuma Taro said that the equipment needed for equipping Tehran’s laboratory for measurement of air pollution has been bought and is ready for being imported to Iran.

