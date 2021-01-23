Islamic Awakening forum issues communique to condemn Baghdad terrorist act

At its statement, the international forum wrote that criminal hands of blood-thirsty, brutal, and murderer regimes came out of ISIS sleeves once again and shed the blood of a number of innocent and oppressed people in Baghdad.

Such terrorist acts take place at a time when the brave Iraqi government and people have asked for the exit of the American armed forces from their country.

In return, the United States, which is after ensuring its criminal presence in the region, assassinated Lt General Qasem Soleimani- the great combatant against terrorism- or sanctioned Hashd al-Shaabi and its commanders as the most important body against Daesh (ISIS), the statement underlined.

Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Qods Force commander Lieutenant General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Mohandes, the acting commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units (PMU) - known as the Hashd al-Shaabi - separately leaving Baghdad airport were targeted in a US terrorist attack on January 3, 2020. General Soleimani is described by the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution as an "international face of the resistance."

Such bloody events carry out various messages including protests to unchanged US policies and its objectives in West Asia, the statement noted adding that today, the exit of the occupying forces from Iraq is turned into a public demand.

The proxy and criminal mercenaries are only a puppet which tries to foment war, sow discord, create insecurity and horror in Iraq, it noted.

Reportedly, twin suicide attacks in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, for which Daesh has claimed responsibility, have been condemned nationally and internationally.

