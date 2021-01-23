Iran attracts some $6bn of foreign investment

Speaking to IRNA, Fereydoon Ataei said that the amount has been invested in 192 different manufacturing, industrial, and science-based projects.

Tehran officials had plans to attract some $953 million in the current Iranian year, Ataei staei said, however, noting that very few amount of the sum have been attracted in the first nine months of the year.

He said that the local officials are seeking to attract the rest of the amount within the fourth quarter of the Iranian year.

