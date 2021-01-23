Jan 23, 2021, 9:30 AM
Journalist ID: 1114
News Code: 84195293
0 Persons

Tags

Iran attracts some $6bn of foreign investment

Iran attracts some $6bn of foreign investment

Tehran, Jan 23, IRNA – The Iranian northern province of Tehran has attracted some $6 billion of foreign investment in less than six years (since March 2015), according to an official with Tehran governorate-general.

Speaking to IRNA, Fereydoon Ataei said that the amount has been invested in 192 different manufacturing, industrial, and science-based projects.

Tehran officials had plans to attract some $953 million in the current Iranian year, Ataei staei said, however, noting that very few amount of the sum have been attracted in the first nine months of the year.

He said that the local officials are seeking to attract the rest of the amount within the fourth quarter of the Iranian year.

9341**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish 

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
1 + 5 =