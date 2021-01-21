Jan 21, 2021, 4:36 PM
Zarif to meet Azeri president in Baku

Baku, Jan 21, IRNA – Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif is to travel to Azerbaijan on January 24 to meet with senior Azeri officials, including President Ilham Aliyev.

Zarif is also slated to meet with his Azeri counterpart Jeyhun Bayramov and Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev to discuss different aspects of cooperation between the two neighboring countries, as well as regional issues.

The officials will also discuss new opportunities for cooperation between Iran and Azerbaijan after the liberation of Karabakh, including the participation of Iranian companies in the reconstruction of the area.

Other issues to be discussed in the talks are said to be the trilateral cooperation of Iran-Azerbaijan-Russia in the North-South Corridor and the maximum use of this transit path.

