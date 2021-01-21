Iran ready to cooperate with regional states on registration of joint cases with UNESCO

Mohammad Hassan Talebian made the remarks at an international calligraphy exhibition dubbed Raqs-e Qalam (Dance of the Pen) on the Silk Road in northeastern Iranian city of Mashad on Wednesday.

Iran's cooperation with regional countries is in line with efforts to strengthen coherence and cultural friendship among the regional nations, Talebian said.

Speaking about the role of the Silk Road in cultural exchange and development, the official said Silk Road crosses 24 Iranian provinces including Khorasan in northeastern Iran.

Iran, enjoying appropriate capacities to transfer energy to South and East Asia through its maritime routes, can be an important gate for great eastern economic partners including India and China. Chinese President Xi Jinping has said that Iran has special position in the Silk Road land route and is a key gate there as it connects China to other regional countries.

Talebian said he believes that Goharshad Mosque in Mashad and many other historical sites in Afghanistan and Tajikistan are major culture heritage to be registered in the World Heritage List.

He then highlighted the great role of calligraphy in Iran's art which has bright historical record.

Case of calligraphy to mark "this precious Persian art" has been presented to United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO), said the official expressing hope that the case would be registered in the UNESCO World Heritage List.

International calligraphy exhibition dubbed Raqs-e Qalam on the Silk Road displays 234 global cases and is underway virtually with participation of representatives of 30 world countries.

1483**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish