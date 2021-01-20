Iran owns 10% of world’s rare blood types storage: Official

In a ceremony to appreciate the donors of rare blood types, Peyman Eshqi said 23 countries are official members of the international Society of Blood Transfusion’s rare blood donor working party (ISBT WP) and Iran is the only Muslim country among them.

The US, the UK, Finland, France, China, Germany, Taiwan, and the Netherlands are some of the member states of the group, he said.

He added that the information of 8,000 rare-blood-type donors has been collected, 1,400 of which belong to Iran.

He also said that the ceremony was to be held sooner but was delayed to the restrictions caused by the coronavirus epidemic.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish