CBI Governor says part of Iranian frozen assets released

Tehran, Jan 20, IRNA - Governor of Central Bank of Iran Abdolnasser Hemmati announced on Wednesday that part of Iran's frozen assets have been released.

Now, "we're using it," Hemmati told reporters on the Wednesday cabinet session in Tehran.

Other part of the frozen assets will gradually be freed thanks to the latest developments being available, the governor said.  

Asked why reduction of foreign exchange rates at free market appear sooner than Nima financial website operating under Central Bank of Iran administration providing foreign currency for authorized Letters of Credit, he said that Nima financial website is just handling the bureaucracy and it is normal that the free market reaction to the latest financial changes is sooner.

He ruled out the possibility that the CBI favors higher foreign exchange rates, saying that the CBI welcomes reduction of foreign exchange rates and that is the strategy of the Central Bank of Iran to strengthen national currency.  

