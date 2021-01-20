Development of Bandar Lengeh Port on agenda

The government of prudence and hope has intensified the development of the port and inaugurated numerous projects in the port city due to its significance for the future flourish of the country.

The port of Bandar Lengeh is considered the trade gateway of Central Asian countries, playing a key role in the development of transit, export and import of commodities.

Bandar Lengeh has a strategic geographical position in the Persian Gulf and it also has the shortest distance to other ports of the littoral states in the Persian Gulf, including ports located in the United Arab Emirates.

This port is also one of the most active transit ports in Iran, which is a hub for the transit of cargo and passengers.

Director of Ports and Maritime Administration of Bandar Lengeh port Ghasem Askari Nasab said that construction of Bandar Lengeh passenger wharf, a main overhaul of a flood control network, the building of a safe shelter for workers, manufacture of a fire alarm system as well as the renovation of the eastern part of Bandar Lengeh wharf are among the projects underway in the port city.

In the first 9 months of the Iranian calendar year (March 20, 2020, to December 20, 2020), over 3,679,134 tons of various commodities, including 1,813,822 tons of non-oil goods and 1,865,312 tons of petroleum products have been unloaded and loaded in the western ports of Hormozgan province, Askari Nasab mentioned.

The official went on to say that most of the exported items consist of cement, gypsum, salt, gabbro and construction materials, noting that the goods have been exported to Central Asian states.

Bandar Lengeh is one of the most important coastal cities of Hormozgan province, which is one of the oldest ports in the world, located on the shores of the Persian Gulf.

1424

Follow us on Twitter @irnaenglish