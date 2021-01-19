Iran's Army 'Eqtedar 99' drills kick off

'Eqtedar 99' military drill started on Makran Coast on Tuesday morning in presence of Commander of Iran’s Army Major General Seyyed Abdolrahim Mousavi, Commander of the Iranian Army Ground Force Brigadier General Kiumars Heidari, as well as commanders and officials of the General Staff of the Armed Forces and the Army Headquarters.

'Eqtedar 99' military drills are envisaged to be carried out with participation of the Airborne Brigade, Special Forces Brigade, and Rapid Reaction Brigade as well as with the transport and combat support of the Air Force.

The drills will be carried out in the offensive and target-oriented category by the Army ground forces and all tactics used in the exercise are combined, indigenous, and creative and for adaptation with restructuring the Army ground forces.

6125**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish