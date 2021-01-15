Saudis pursuing Zionist Regime's plans: Official

The senior aide to the Iranian parliament speaker pointed to the recent propaganda made by the Saudi Foreign Minister and allegations of baseless accusations against the Islamic Republic of Iran, and said, "Riyadh must end the war against the oppressed people of Yemen and the killing of the Yemeni women and children."

"The overt and covert support by the Riyadh terrorists and the ISIS terrorism in the region has been clearly proven in many years, especially the Iraqi people and Syria," Amir Abdollahian said.

Amir Abdollahian called on Riyadh to have constructive encounters and friendships with neighbors and the regional countries and stressing that the Saudi leaders would better stop the policy of waging wars, raising terrorism, and accompanying them in the boycott of nations.

"It is in the interest of Riyadh to trust the neighbors and residents of the region and the Islamic Republic of Iran, which has a role in helping regional and global stability," the Iranian Parliament Speaker's Advisor for International Affairs said.

