Lavrov stated that the Iranian official will pay an official visit to the capital city of Moscow in January.

The bilateral relations are indicative of both sides’ constructive ties, he further noted.

Earlier, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had said in a press conference with his Iranian counterpart Mohammad Javad Zarif in Moscow that Tehran-Moscow relations are expanding exponentially.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish