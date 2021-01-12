Iran to further develop its biggest oil field

Saeed Muhammad, the Commander of Khatam-al Anbiya Construction Headquarters that is to do the projects, said on Tuesday that the two projects will be implemented with the domestic power and technology.

He said that Khatam Headquarters is to dig 41 wells in Ahvaz Oil Field to increase oil production by as much as 33,000 barrels a day.

He said that a part of the project is to be done on land and the other part will be offshore.

He added that Reshadat Oil Field reminds us of the US invasion of Iran during the Iraqi invasion of Iran (1980-88).

9417**2050

