Iran-Azerbaijan economic commission to be held in coming days

Mousavi described the event as fruitful for developing the economic relations of both sides.

He stated that he has a plan for setting up Iran's Commercial House in Azerbaijan, noting that in this regard, effective steps have been taken to enhance the activities of the Joint Chamber of Commerce of Iran and Azerbaijan.

Before beginning my mission as Iran's ambassador to Azerbaijan, I held talks with the economic activists, the heads of the Chambers of Commerce of the four Iranian provinces adjacent to Azerbaijan, as well as the officials of Iran’s Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture, Mousavi noted.

At that point, I concluded that all the economic activists were eager to further bolster bilateral relations, he underlined.

